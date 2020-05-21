Running with the Big Dogs: Locally Sourced Canine Knee Braces

Knee ruptures are one of the most common injuries in dogs leaving our furry friends unable to place weight on all their limbs. With the help of My Pet’s Brace in Morgantown, PA, custom knee braces comfort dogs, giving them freedom to run and play again.

Also on the show: Dr. Dan Gottlieb, psychologist and host of WHYY’s Voices in the Family discusses the psychological effects of the Coronavirus on children, Dr. Timaree Schmit explains how singles are adapting to a virtual dating life, and Jane Golden shares how public art and public health have intersected for Mural Arts. Plus, if you’re in need of a good laugh, try laughter yoga! In 2019, we travelled to the Yoga for Living Wellness Center in Cherry Hill where they believe laughter is the best medicine. Now you can attend virtual laughter yoga classes from the comfort of your own home.