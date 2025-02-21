In science, one small discovery can lead to another, and then another, and another — until eventually, there’s a breakthrough. But once that breakthrough happens, it’s easy to forget about all the small steps that brought us there. The same can also be true when it comes to flawed guidelines or scientific studies that turn out to be wrong. One mistake can set off a chain reaction with negative consequences.

On this episode, we trace the ripple effects of both breakthroughs and public health disasters — understanding the long-term consequences of decisions and events. We hear about how an effort to prevent peanut allergies led to their explosion, how seemingly inconsequential research changed the lives of millions of people down the road, and how trauma gets passed down through the generations.

ALSO HEARD: