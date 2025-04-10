Restaurant Favorites: Fiore, Abyssinia, Cafe Carmela 

Three locals sit down with host Kae Lani Palmisano and talk about their favorite restaurants in the Philly area. First up, Fiore is a casual spot in Fishtown, serving up some seriously delicious authentic Italian baked goods. Next, we try Ethiopian classics at Abyssinia, a neighborhood fixture in West Philly. Last, we check out Cafe Carmela, a red sauce and pizza joint in Huntingdon Valley.