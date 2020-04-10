Regional Roundup – 04/13/20

Air Date: April 13, 2020 10:00 am
School buses are parked at a depot Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Zelienople, Pa. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that schools will remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Guests: Nathan Mains, Rob Dubow, Jesse Burns
On this week’s Regional Roundup: with the announcement that Pennsylvania schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year, we’ll hear from CEO of the Pennsylvania School Board Association NATHAN MAINS to hear more about what this decision could mean for the commonwealth’s students and for graduation. Then, it was announced that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will mean that there will be some drastic cuts to Philadelphia’s budget. ROB DUBOW, Philadelphia’s Finance Director joins us to tell us how these decisions are being made. Lastly, New Jersey is making some changes to the state’s primary election, including delaying the vote by a month. Joining us with her thoughts and some tips on voting by mail is JESSE BURNS, executive director for the League of Women Voters of New Jersey.

