(re)FOCUS 2024 Revisits Groundbreaking Celebration of Women’s Art
(re)FOCUS Reboot, Brandywine Workshop, Artfront Partnership & More!
Next on You Oughta Know, find out how (re)FOCUS is celebrating the 50th anniversary of a groundbreaking citywide festival recognizing women artists. Learn how Brandywine Workshop shares global perspectives through art. See how The Artfront Partnership brings beauty to vacant spaces. Explore art and feminism, including evolving works by Mary Cassat, at the Phila. Museum of Art.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.