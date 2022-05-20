Inside the Minds of Thrill SeekersListen 49:12
Skydiving, BASE jumping, climbing the highest peaks, adventuring to remote parts of the world — pushing the boundaries of safety. For thrill-seekers, chasing the rush is what it’s all about. Where lots of us would break into a cold sweat, they experience something different: calm, focus, even moments of sublime awe.
So what is it that makes thrill-seekers different? On this episode, we investigate what fuels their desire for adventure, and ask when the pursuit of kicks becomes dangerous and disruptive.
We hear stories about storm chasers, rocket builders, and hikers. We also talk to a psychologist who avoids thrills in his personal life, but is deeply invested in understanding why other people love it.
Also heard on this week’s episode:
- Meteorologist John Homenuk unpacks the appeal of his greatest passion — chasing storms.
- We talk with clinical psychologist Ken Carter about what sets thrill-seekers apart from the rest of us. His book is “Buzz: Inside the Minds of Thrill-Seekers, Daredevils, and Adrenaline Junkies.”
- At first, Doran Lamb thought hiking and climbing mountains was a healthy habit, something to replace her addiction to alcohol. But then she realized that it wasn’t.