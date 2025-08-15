Protecting the People Who Grow Our Food

When we think of farming, a lot of us picture idyllic scenes — endless blue skies, lush fields of green crops, and freshly picked vegetables. As rewarding as farming can be, it’s also incredibly demanding work — physically, and mentally.

And in some ways, farming is getting harder, as factors like climate change, and the shifting political and economic landscape have introduced a host of new challenges that are having real effects on the well-being of farmers and the people who produce our food.

On this episode, we explore the connection between farming and health, and some solutions that could make our food system more resilient. We hear about new research on the health impacts of hotter summers, meet a doctor in California who’s made it his mission to bring health care directly to farm workers, and find out how a farmer in Maine bounced back from the hardest couple years of his life.

ALSO HEARD: