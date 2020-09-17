Precious Cargo: Custom Cars for Children Battling Cancer

On this episode of You Oughta Know, meet a man whose life-threatening stroke inspired him to give back to children battling cancer by creating customized cozy-coup cars, then visit the Alice Paul Institute where Paul’s legacy of advocating for gender equality continues with leadership programs for girls. Next, one woman’s passion for cooking combined with her desire to help those in need came together to feed hospital workers and students at the beginning of the pandemic. Shirley shares the latest kitchen hack to juice lemons with ease, and Regina travels to Knoebels, the country’s largest admission-free amusement park. Plus, step into the magical world of pro-amateur sand sculpting where Marc Schaffer shares his experience carving everything from elegant castles to detailed dragons, as a fun way to decompress and spend time with his family.