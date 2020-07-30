Positivity in the Pandemic

On this episode of You Oughta Know, pilot Sean O’Donnell shares a message of positivity to healthcare workers by flying a hand-controlled airplane over MossRehab. O’Donnell, who has been paralyzed since 1995, earned his pilots license through AbleFlight in 2007, fulfilling a life-long dream. Then, find out how to get your hands on a highly-coveted “Joy Box,” full of your local favorites like Weckerly’s Ice Cream, Càphê Roasters coffee and Triple Bottom Brewery beer. Next up, we’ll head to Cape May Distillery to try their one-of-a-kind blueberry rum, then catch up with Dottie’s Serenade Service. Plus, get a taste of nostalgia at New Jersey’s throwback drive-in restaurant, Weber’s Drive In!