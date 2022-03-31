Pool: A Social History of Segregation
Movers & Makers dives into the murky waters of segregated pools and how they impacted generations of African Americans. Visit an exhibit at the Fairmount Waterworks that explores the connection between water, social justice and public health. Learn about the nation’s first private swim club owned by African Americans that continues to provide a safe space and opportunities for all. Meet a legendary coach whose pioneering inner-city swim program inspired a movie.