Donate

    Pool: A Social History of Segregation

    Air Date: March 31, 2022

    Movers & Makers dives into the murky waters of segregated pools and how they impacted generations of African Americans. Visit an exhibit at the Fairmount Waterworks that explores the connection between water, social justice and public health. Learn about the nation’s first private swim club owned by African Americans that continues to provide a safe space and opportunities for all. Meet a legendary coach whose pioneering inner-city swim program inspired a movie.

    Brought to you by Movers & Makers

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate