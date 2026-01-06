    Sports In America

    Playing Through Pain, with RGIII and Elena Delle Donne

    Air Date: January 6, 2026
    Listen 51:37

    For many athletes, it’s their worst nightmare: getting an injury that could end their season — or even their career.

    In this episode of Sports in America, we sit down with two star athletes who’ve competed through painful moments. Robert Griffin III, or RGIII, had one of the most promising rookie campaigns in NFL history — but got injured soon after he made his debut. And in an attempt to lead the Washington Mystics to victory, two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne played through three herniated discs, a broken nose, and a knee injury.

    What’s the line between a heroic performance in the game, and the risk of permanent damage to an athlete’s body? And in the end, who’s responsible for protecting a player from themselves?

    Show Notes

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Sports In America

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate