Pit Stop: Making the Best BBQ Ribs

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Pitmaster Terrell Barkley shows Regina how to make the best BBQ ribs in town, and the Mt. Cuba Center prepares their gardens for future tropical storms. Witness a rescue mission involving the U.S. coast guard, a sea turtle, and a handful of sharks, and find out how you can support hard of hearing students returning to school this fall by wearing see-through masks. New Jersey music-lovers rejoice at the arrival of a safe, distanced summer concert series, as do Philadelphia students who have earned free musical instruments through Musicopia’s “Gift of Music” program. Find a Musicopia drop-off location near you! Plus, pile your family into the car – we’re headed to the to the Philadelphia Film Society’s pop-up drive-in movie theater at the Navy Yard.