Philly Schools Chief Tony Watlington, A New I-95 ‘Cap’ Park, Trivia & Things to Do

Philadelphia’s I-95 cap park project is about to officially break ground. The $329 million Park at Penn’s Landing will span almost 12 acres, so what will it mean for neighborhood residents, traffic in the area, beautification and public safety? We’ll talk about the project with Joseph Forkin, president of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

Back to school for many kids and parents in the School District of Philadelphia is a time of great excitement and anticipation, but it also comes with challenges, like concerns about safety, classroom conditions, learning loss and student attendance. Superintendent Tony Watlington, who enters his second year leading region’s largest school district, joins us.

Don’t miss our weekly roundup of the best events happening in the Delaware Valley this weekend and another installment of Studio 2 trivia.