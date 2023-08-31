Philly Schools Chief Tony Watlington, A New I-95 ‘Cap’ Park, Trivia & Things to Do

Kids in Philadelphia go back to school next week. We talk with Superintendent Tony Watlington. Plus, the I-95 cap park project and the best events happening all weekend long.

Air Date: August 31, 2023 12:00 pm
Philadelphia schools Superintendent Tony Watlington reads to a group of third graders at Fanny Coppin Elementary School to kick off the districts ''20 in 20'' reading initiative. Third graders are encouraged to read 20 books in 20 weeks using materials provided by the district. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Philadelphia’s I-95 cap park project is about to officially break ground. The $329 million Park at Penn’s Landing will span almost 12 acres, so what will it mean for neighborhood residents, traffic in the area, beautification and public safety? We’ll talk about the project with Joseph Forkin, president of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

Back to school for many kids and parents in the School District of Philadelphia is a time of great excitement and anticipation, but it also comes with challenges, like concerns about safety, classroom conditions, learning loss and student attendance. Superintendent Tony Watlington, who enters his second year leading region’s largest school district, joins us.

Don’t miss our weekly roundup of the best events happening in the Delaware Valley this weekend and another installment of Studio 2 trivia.

