    Philly Med Student Scores NFL Sports Medicine Experience

    Med Student Scores with NFL, Club Loans Free Med Equipment, Philly’s Best Restaurants & more!

    Air Date: February 16, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, meet a med student with NFL experience, learn about a program that loans out medical equipment, see wildlife through the lens of a Philly zoologist, check out a nonprofit that pairs marginalized youth and rescue pets, get Kae Lani Palmisano’s take on Philly’s best restaurants, meet pioneering Black astronauts on Flicks, and discover “the Black Doctor of the Pines.”

