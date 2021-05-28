Philadelphia Box Gardens: No Space? No Problem!

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Life Coach Olga Perez helps us ease back into a more regular, post-pandemic schedule. Then, we meet a Philadelphia woman who describes poetry as a lifeline during her youth. Holmes hopes her new book, Unfinished helps other teenagers struggling with depression and anger.

We know that dogs are a man’s best friend, but are they good work partners? Cheltenham Township’s K9 police unit gives us a behind-the-scenes look at their dog training process.

Not even a pandemic can stop the music in Delaware. University of Delaware’s Project MUSIC, a ten-week-long program with music-based workshops for kids, has existed for several years. This year, Project MUSIC pivoted to an online program, and has helped the program become more accessible, and influential in the emotional health of students.

Next up, discover the exciting programming lineup for the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival, which takes place virtually from May 30th – June 6th and includes 20 world premieres!

Then, find out how growing a lush garden full of fresh vegetables is possible, even in the city! Nicole Enders of Philadelphia Box Gardens builds custom containers for small outdoor spaces, and even offers coaching services to develop your green thumb.

What happens when you’re single, neurotic, and dating during the pandemic? Local professor and actress Cathy Fiorillo sets the scene in her comedic film, Sanitize This! With a small cast and crew, Sanitize This! has gone on to win more than 20 awards.

Remember to cast your votes for The Billies! This year, Billy Penn’s annual awards show will be honoring Terrill Haigler as the Most Valuable Philadelphian on June 16th, along with many other winners in categories like, “Never Delete Your Account” and “Graffiti Glow-Up”