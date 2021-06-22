“Black Hair, Blue Heart”

Pete Hill of The Waywoods performs an acoustic version of their single “Black Hair, Blue Heart”, from their new album “A Ghost River Companion”.

“The Waywoods, fronted by Philly everyman Pete Hill and joined by Dan Beaver, Jarrod Pedone, and Nate Matulis, just released their debut LP, A Ghost River Companion, after a handful of years spent shuffling around a solo project and collaborating with some of Philly’s most prolific musicians. The album floats somewhere between an indie and Americana rock space, following Hill’s true to form stream-of-consciousness writing style, emphasizing whatever feels the most authentic on any given track. The opening song, “Black Hair, Blue Heart,” is a subtle, country-rooted stop-and-start exploration of wanting something you shouldn’t have.”

-Emily Herbein from Philly Live!

Listen to more music from The Waywoods on Spotify, Bandcamp, Apple Music, or YouTube. Connect with The Waywoods on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about the band.