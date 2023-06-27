Pep Talk Portrait/ Movie Night
Focusing on what makes each of us unique; Drumline shows how to make chores fun.
Albie wants to make a new friend but is worried she isn’t cool enough until an artist teaches her a self-portrait exercise that gives her confidence; Albie and her neighbors planned a movie night, but the elevator is a huge mess so they may need to cancel it – until a drumline team shows her a way to make tidying up fun.
