    Pep Talk Portrait/ Movie Night

    Focusing on what makes each of us unique; Drumline shows how to make chores fun.

    Air Date: June 27, 2023

    Albie wants to make a new friend but is worried she isn’t cool enough until an artist teaches her a self-portrait exercise that gives her confidence; Albie and her neighbors planned a movie night, but the elevator is a huge mess so they may need to cancel it – until a drumline team shows her a way to make tidying up fun.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

