Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccine Questions Answered
The doctor will see you now. On this week’s You Oughta Know, Delaware pediatrician and podcaster Dr. Rob Walter talks to parents who are hesitant about having their child receive the pediatric Covid-19 vaccine. You’ll meet a few of the Voices from the Broad Street Ministry The stage is set for the Wilmington Ballet’s Nutcracker’s return to the newly renovated Playhouse on Rodney Square. Plus, toast the holidays with Moore Brothers Wine, and the Revolution Rail Co. shows you how to get the family to enjoy the great outdoors.