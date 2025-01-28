    Peak Travel

    Peak Travel Season 2 Trailer

    Air Date: January 28, 2025
    Listen 2:15

    Travel can do amazing things: broaden horizons, build relationships, and rejuvenate the soul. But often, those experiences come at a cost.

    Welcome back to Peak Travel from WHYY, the show that unpacks how travel shapes communities in hot-spots around the world. We’ll share the wonder that comes with exploring new places, as well as the harm that our worst travel habits can cause. And we’ll try to figure out how we can do it better.

    Each episode transports you to a new destination. You’ll meet the people who call that place home, hear their stories, and come to understand how tourism has changed their everyday lives. Supported by rich, on-location sound from around the world, Peak Travel examines the $1.9 trillion travel industry and its impact on people and the planet.

    Winner of 2024 Signal Award for Best New Podcast! Peak Travel reveals how travel affects local communities in hot-spot destinations around the world.

