    On Boredway/ Box Town

    Using your imagination to fight boredom; Some things aren’t meant to last forever.

    Air Date: June 26, 2023

    Albie is looking forward to a day of playing with her neighbors, but Inspector Johnny has shut the elevator down and she is forced to use her imagination to fight boredom; Albie’s city of boxes is taking up a lot of space in the elevator, but she doesn’t want to take it down until she visits with a mandala artist whose creations also aren’t meant to last forever.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

