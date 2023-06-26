On Boredway/ Box Town
Using your imagination to fight boredom; Some things aren’t meant to last forever.
Albie is looking forward to a day of playing with her neighbors, but Inspector Johnny has shut the elevator down and she is forced to use her imagination to fight boredom; Albie’s city of boxes is taking up a lot of space in the elevator, but she doesn’t want to take it down until she visits with a mandala artist whose creations also aren’t meant to last forever.
