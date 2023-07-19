NJ’s Offshore Wind Project, Pittsburgh Shooting Trial, Hip Hop Artist Chill Moody

Robert Gregory Bowers attacked the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Congregation during Shabbat morning services on October 27, 2018. Now, families of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims are testifying as the jury debates the death penalty sentence. WESA’s Oliver Morrison on the latest developments in the trial.

The country’s largest offshore wind project along the Jersey Shore has been approved. Could opposition and a lawsuit from citizens and interest groups throw a wrench in the renewable energy project? We’ll hear from both supporters and opponents of the Ocean Wind I. NJ DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Bruce Afran, the attorney representing three groups suing the state, and NJ Sierra Club director Anjuli Ramos-Busot join us.

Hip-hop artist Chill Moody and composer Darin Atwater perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Wednesday. They join Studio 2 to talk about ‘Black Metropolis’ which showcases hip hop as an evolution of American music.