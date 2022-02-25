New Mural Celebrates Trans and Gender Non-Conforming People
On this episode of You Oughta Know, find out how All Together Now is uniting communities to create sustainable economies. Discover how Dine Latino Restaurant Week is serving up diverse culinary offerings. Get revved up for the refueled Philly Auto Show. Spell Wordle success with our fun tutorial. Check out a Fishtown mural that celebrates trans and gender non-conforming individuals. Meet “The Black Doctor of the Pines.” Learn how to fix your finances and support a local diaper bank.