KEVIN McCORRY, HOST: I’m Kevin McCorry and this is ‘Jukebox Journey.’

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, “I like Birds” by The Eels.]

KM: We’re unstuck in time, jumping through decades and genres, meditating on a theme. This week: nature’s sounds of spring.

[NAT SOUND: Birdsong of the American robin, example 1]

KM: As the ground thaws and green shoots up from the earth, the song of the robin fills the air: cheery and industrious, awake before dawn to take on the day.

[MUSIC: “A Spoon Full of Sugar” by Julie Andrews from the film “Mary Poppins”]

KM: Julie Andrews from 1964.

Like many birds, the robin chooses its tune based on the moment. There’s the mating songs, but also the territorial, ‘get away from my nest’ variations.

[NAT SOUND: Peek and tut call of the American Robin]

[MUSIC: “Get Out Of Here” by Thin Lizzy]

KM: From 1979, Thin Lizzy.

In some bird species, it’s the male who does most, if not all of the singing.

Take the American Woodcock.

[NAT SOUND: Display flight twitter of the American Woodcock]

KM: Males put on a show at twilight to attract females, often with several competing in a flashy sky dance. After such an ostentatious display, if the male scores a date, he moves on without a second thought.

[MUSIC: “Freebird” by Lynryd Skynryd]

KM: The call of the White Bellbird of the Amazon is believed to be the loudest in the world.

[NAT SOUND: Call of the White Bellbird]

KM: At 115 decibels, that’s on par with what Joe Cocker might have done to your ear at Woodstock.

[MUSIC: “I Get By With a Little Help From My Friends” by Joe Cocker, as recorded at Woodstock in 1969]

KM: The Northern Jacana is one that flips the gender roles.

[NAT SOUND: Call of the Northern Jacana]

KM: Found in Mexico and the Carribean, she takes up to four lovers at once and leaves the nesting to papa.

[MUSIC: “Juice” by Lizzo]

KM: Lizzo from 2019.

Another can’t miss sound of the season: the spring peeper.

[NAT SOUND: The call of the spring pepper]

The frog chirps up to 25 times per minute in a collective mating competition that can turn any wetlands into a choral amphitheater.

[NAT SOUND: A chorus of spring peepers]

[MUSIC: “I’ll Be There” as sung by The Philadelphia Boys Choir]

KM: The Jackson 5 hit, as sung by The Philadelphia Boys Choir.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: Out on a nature walk, these spring love games happen all around us. And if we’re patient and listening closely we may just catch a duet.

[NAT SOUND: Duet of the Carolina Wren]

KM: The male Carolina Wren brags about its ‘teakettle’ as a female responds like buzzy southern belle.

[MUSIC: “Jackson” as sung by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash live at Folsom Prison]

KM: Johnny and June, live at Folsom Prison in 1968.

And on an evening prowl, you may catch the call and response of the Great Horned Owl.

[NAT SOUND: Duet of the Great Horned Owl]

KM: The hooting is not to attract, but to retain. It’s a pair that has coupled for life solidifying their bond for all to hear.

[NAT SOUND: Duet of the Great Horned Owl]

KM: Because what’s better than having a song to sing? It’s having someone who, over and over again, chooses to sing along.

[MUSIC: “In Spite of Ourselves” by John Prine and Iris Dement]

KM: From 1999, John Prine and Iris Dement.

I’m Kevin McCorry and this has been a Jukebox Journey on WHYY.