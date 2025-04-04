Musical Childhood – Hannah Tam Violin
Hannah Tam started her United States take over at age 12. Before age 12 she was a prodigy in Hong Kong.
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis we join Hannah Tam as she continues her journey. From here to Hong Kong, she has made a mark on the classical music world. She started at the age of 12 in the United States. Before age 12 she was a prodigy of Hong Kong traveling around town to eventually end up at the Curtis Institute of Music. Hannah will take you on a journey of her life.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.