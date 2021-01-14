Music from “piano city” Shenzhen, China: Wei Luo

Pianist Wei Luo had to leave the Curtis Institute of Music and Philadelphia during the pandemic to return to her hometown of Shenzhen, China. Shenzhen, in southeastern China is a modern metropolis that is known as the “piano city.” While at home, Wei continues to share her love of music by first performing live stream with zero audience in the concert hall and later performing with 75 percent audience in concert hall.

Before Wei left Philadelphia, enjoy her performance of Balakirev’s Islamey: Oriental Fantasy Op. 18 at the Curtis Institute of Music Field Concert Hall. Once in her hometown, she livestreams a talk and performance of Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 7 in B flat major, Op. 83 to 7000 people at Shenzhen Concert Hall. Later to 30 percent audience with Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra season closing concert. Finally, with 75 percent audience see an excerpt of Wei’s performance of Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, (1st movement) Moderato with Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra at Shenzhen Concert Hall.