Ali Velshi on ‘Small Acts of Courage: A Legacy of Endurance and the Fight for Democracy’

MSNBC host and correspondent Ali Velshi joins us to talk about his new memoir, A Small Act of Courage, which is about his family history and how it was shaped by ideas of social justice and democracy. Velshi’s grandfather was sent from India to South Africa when he was just seven years old to live on Tolstoy Farm, Gandhi’s ashram in South Africa. Fleeing apartheid, the family eventually moved to Kenya and ultimately Canada. Velshi now lives part time in Bryn Mawr. We’ll talk to him about his family story and the lessons of equality and public service passed down to him. And we’ll discuss some current events, from students protesting the war in Gaza to Trump’s hush money trial.