Mental Health in Quarantine

Extended periods of isolation can take a toll on your mental health. Regina speaks with Dr. Torres O’Connor who expresses the importance of taking care of yourself during quarantine and how to cope with loneliness and loss. We head to Mental Health Partnerships who offer free peer support and one-on-one mentoring for those struggling with mental or behavioral health issues in Philadelphia. Then, Shirley looks back to 2019 when she used Marie Kondo’s “Konmari Method” to de-clutter her home, and hear from Brittini Schafer of “B. Organized” for more spring cleaning tips. Plus, find out how the environmental effects of Coronavirus have impacted the Delaware River after being named “America’s River of the Year” for 2020.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, donation centers are open but with limited hours of operation. B.Organized has provided a list of places where donations are currently being taken in the Philadelphia and South Jersey: B.Organized Donations during Covid-19.