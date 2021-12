Oboist Mekhi Gladden from Atlanta, GA is at his happiest when playing music. Mekhi began studying the oboe at the age of 12. This week’s On Stage at Curtis Mekhi performs Telemann Fantasy No. 8 in E minor, TWV 40:9, Fantasy No. 12 in G minor, TWV 40:13 and Elizabeth Younan’s Fantasia No. V for Solo Oboe.