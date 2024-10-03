Meetinghouse, Omegas, La Esperanza
Guests try a neighborhood pub, a jazzy soul food spot, and a Jersey Mexican joint.
Kae Lani and the guests are back at the table to talk pints, grits, and margs. Our guests try an easy-going neighborhood bar that’s pouring the perfect pint, a Merchantville soul food spot dishing out bottomless brunch and live jazz, and a family-run Mexican restaurant in Lindenwald, serving a mole recipe that’s been passed down over four generations. Can’t wait to dish with you!
