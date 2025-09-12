    You Oughta Know

    Meeting Needs During Challenging Times

    This week’s show explores programs that offer help and hope for those facing challenges.

    Air Date: September 12, 2025

    This week’s You Oughta Know explores initiatives aimed at addressing the needs of local communities. Learn about organizations like the Share Food Program, which raises awareness about food insecurity; Special Smiles, which provides dental care for adults and children with disabilities; and many others.

