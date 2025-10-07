    Sports In America

    Meet the Heywards

    Air Date: October 7, 2025
    Listen 46:40

    Known for his brute strength and punishing style, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward made a name for himself as one of the best NFL running backs during the 90s. After his passing in 2006, his son Cameron continued his dad’s legacy by getting drafted to the Steelers and quickly becoming one of the premier defensive linemen in the game. A few years later, Craig’s youngest son, Connor, would join his brother in Pittsburgh and learn to pave his own way in the NFL.

    So what’s it like to be a Heyward? How do the pressures of living up to a family legacy compare to the pressure athletes put on themselves every day? And will this be the year Cam gets that elusive ring? We sit down with both brothers to find out.

    Show Notes

    Sports In America

