Mayoral Candidate David Oh, Four-Day Workweek, Puberty and Social Media

Republican Mayoral Candidate David Oh (@davidohphilly) joins us one week before the primary election in Philadelphia.

The push for a four-day workweek is gaining momentum. What do you think? We’ll talk with Penn State Abington Professor Lonnie Golden (@lonniegolden5) about the pros, cons, workplace boundaries and productivity, and hear from Rep. Chris Rabb (@reprabb) about his proposal to study it.

Producer Paige Murray-Bessler talks with University of Pennsylvania students Gemma Hong and Sophie Young about their relatable, funny and practical guide, Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Puberty—and Shouldn’t Learn on TikTok.