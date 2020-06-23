Donate

Masha Gessen on “Surviving Autocracy”

Air Date: June 24, 2020 10:00 pm
22 March 2019, Saxony, Leipzig: Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist, at the Leipzig Book Fair. At its opening on 20.3.2019, it was awarded the Leipzig Book Prize for European Understanding, endowed with 20,000 euros. The Book Fair will continue until 24.03.2019. Photo by: Jan Woitas/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

22 March 2019, Saxony, Leipzig: Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist, at the Leipzig Book Fair. At its opening on 20.3.2019, it was awarded the Leipzig Book Prize for European Understanding, endowed with 20,000 euros. The Book Fair will continue until 24.03.2019. Photo by: Jan Woitas/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Guest: Masha Gessen

Today, author and New Yorker columnist MASHA GESSEN joins Marty to talk about their new book “Surviving Autocracy” which looks at President Trump’s autocratic tendencies. Gessen, who has spent two decades studying Russian totalitarianism, will discuss the American president’s attacks on democracy and its institutions and how Trump is using the current crises – the pandemic, the recession, and the protests – to stoke division, fear and help his chances in the 2020 election.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate