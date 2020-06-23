Masha Gessen on “Surviving Autocracy”

Guest: Masha Gessen

Today, author and New Yorker columnist MASHA GESSEN joins Marty to talk about their new book “Surviving Autocracy” which looks at President Trump’s autocratic tendencies. Gessen, who has spent two decades studying Russian totalitarianism, will discuss the American president’s attacks on democracy and its institutions and how Trump is using the current crises – the pandemic, the recession, and the protests – to stoke division, fear and help his chances in the 2020 election.