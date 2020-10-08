Marking History: Students Honor 1967 Protest

On this episode of You Oughta Know meet five Masterman High School classmates who set out to erect a historical marker at Philadelphia’s former Board of Education building to commemorate the 1967 Student Walkout when more than 3,000 students protested racial inequality within the Philadelphia school system. Then we meet IDP Philly at Penn Treaty Park to learn more about the virtual programs planned for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Shirley speaks with Dr. Charlotte Markey, author of The Body Image Book for Girls about the importance of young adults valuing themselves in the age of social media. And if exercising while wearing a mask has you struggling to catch your breath, Dr. Robin Garland Bandura shares tips on building your tolerance. When natural disaster strikes, teams from around the country rush to help, including PECO, who recently sent crews to Puerto Rico and Louisiana to help restore electricity after storms ravaged the Gulf Coast. Plus, if board games have filled up your time during quarantine, Philadelphia’s own Cardboard Fortress takes us into the magical world of creating tabletop games.