“The Pilgrim”

With a vocal described as having “a purity to it that we rarely hear” (Ear to the Ground Music), biologist-turned-singer-songwriter Maggie Pope pairs an ethereal voice with expressive songwriting.

She writes and performs both a solo artist and as a member of the Americana/indie-rock band, Under the Oak.



Mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer, Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent), her debut solo EP, June Tapes, captures the best of what folk music is today – honest and raw, with an air of homespun simplicity.