    Lost Art

    Air Date: December 8, 2020

    “Faster Than Angels”

    Lost Art is a local band with roots in the new wave scene of the 80s. It has had several versions but always performs the original material of Alex Pepiak — a lifelong guitarist, songwriter, seller of vintage musical instruments and a fixture on the South Jersey/Philadelphia music scene.
     
    Sue joined as bassist, and is a veteran of several South Jersey bands that performed at CBGB’s. In order to stop the revolving door of bass players, Sue and Alex were married and have remained the core of the project.
     
    Performances can range from solo acoustic to a full electric band setup. They are often joined by Bryan Cooper, percussionist and multi instrumentalist to round out the sound.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate