“Faster Than Angels”

Lost Art is a local band with roots in the new wave scene of the 80s. It has had several versions but always performs the original material of Alex Pepiak — a lifelong guitarist, songwriter, seller of vintage musical instruments and a fixture on the South Jersey/Philadelphia music scene.



Sue joined as bassist, and is a veteran of several South Jersey bands that performed at CBGB’s. In order to stop the revolving door of bass players, Sue and Alex were married and have remained the core of the project.



Performances can range from solo acoustic to a full electric band setup. They are often joined by Bryan Cooper, percussionist and multi instrumentalist to round out the sound.