LIVE From FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill

It’s the most-watched sporting event on the planet, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Philadelphians. For the first time ever, the city will host men’s teams from around the world for the FIFA World Cup, airing six games at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a dream come true for many soccer fans in the region and the culmination of years of planning and lobbying by local business and political leaders.

Studio 2 is broadcasting live from FIFA Fan Fest on kickoff day, when the tournament kicks off in Mexico and just a few days ahead of the first Philly matchup, happening Sunday between Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador.



We’ll talk with the folks who got the ball rolling, lobbying hard to bring the event to Philadelphia, and get tips from a foodie expert about authentic cuisine to serve on match days. Plus, a rapid trivia round for even the most novice of fútbol fans. And, with the city’s reputation as a diehard sports town, could exposure to the World Cup spark a greater hunger for professional soccer teams?

On this special edition of Studio 2, we look at the social, cultural and economic impact of the World Cup on the Philadelphia region.

Guests: