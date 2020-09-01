    Lisa DeStefano

    Air Date: September 1, 2020

    “Waiting for the Bus”

    Lisa DeStefano is a singer songwriter and guitar player from Philadelphia Pennsylvania and has been playing music in and around the city for many years. She’s participated in many events, including pride parade, open mics, and has playing in bands.

    Her original song titled “Waiting for the Bus” was written two years ago and slowly developed while she has been waiting for the bus. She first sang it a cappella on Facebook, then added some guitar work and melody.

    Lisa likes to write catchy tunes and positive fun songs.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

