    Preview: Limbo

    Air Date: April 28, 2021

    Amir El-Masry talks with Patrick Stoner about how Limbo, a dark comedy about a refugee coping with being on a remote Scottish island, can illuminate a difficult experience that will open people’s minds to the experience.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

