    Sports In America

    Lia Thomas’ Fight to Compete

    Air Date: October 14, 2025
    Listen 51:47

    In 2022, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the first trans woman to win a D1 NCAA title. Under pressure from the Trump administration, Penn stripped Lia of that title earlier this year, and banned future trans athletes from competing. For many people, Lia has come to symbolize the heated debate over whether trans athletes should be able to compete in women’s sports.

    Regardless of what side of the debate you’re on, all this news hasn’t just been news to Lia. It’s been her real life, and people have long misunderstood her. In this episode, Lia sits down with host David Greene to dive into her journey: what it took for her to come out as trans in college and compete on the women’s team, while under an international microscope.

    Show Notes

    Sports In America

