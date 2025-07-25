Let’s Tour the Town
Tiny Tables Tour , Tea Around Town Philly, Preservation Alliance Walking Tours, DE Cruises, Franklin Mobile Tours, Grim Philly Ghost Tours, Mural Arts Tours.
You Oughta Know hits the streets to check out a few of the tours in and around our area. We start with tasty bites on the Tiny Tables Tour. We’ll digest those bites with Tea Around Town Philly. Then we’ll learn about the architectural history of Spruce Hill from the Preservation Alliance Walking Tours. We head to nearby Delaware for a tour on the Christina River aboard DE Cruises. Then back to Independence Mall to experience Franklin Mobile Tours and Grim Philly Ghost Tours’ take on history. And we learn about the Mural Arts Tours around the city.
