    Lesbiveggies, June, Paesanos

    Our guests try vegan in Jersey, a French BYO, and a Philly-style sandwich spot.

    Air Date: October 17, 2024

    Kae Lani and three locals meet up at the table to discuss an easy-going vegan and gluten-free spot in Audubon with some cult-favorite lemon poppyseed pancakes, a chic classical French date-night spot serving an 18th century-style tableside duck, and a maximalist Italian Market sandwich shop with enormous portions and flavors to match.

