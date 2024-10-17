Lesbiveggies, June, Paesanos
Our guests try vegan in Jersey, a French BYO, and a Philly-style sandwich spot.
Kae Lani and three locals meet up at the table to discuss an easy-going vegan and gluten-free spot in Audubon with some cult-favorite lemon poppyseed pancakes, a chic classical French date-night spot serving an 18th century-style tableside duck, and a maximalist Italian Market sandwich shop with enormous portions and flavors to match.
