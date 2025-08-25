Lauren Bacall was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1940s and 50s — from her debut at age 20 starring opposite Humphrey Bogart in “To Have and Have Not” to comedies such as “How to Marry a Millionaire.”

Her high profile marriage to Bogart, 25 years her senior, was scrutinized in the press, as was her union with actor Jason Robards and her romance with Frank Sinatra.

But her career endured beyond many of the men in her life.

And her second act included Tony-award winning roles in musicals and lauded supporting performances in films into the 2000s.

On this edition of Radio Times Rewind, we’re unearthing Marty Moss Coane’s 1994 interview with Bacall, and we hear from many listeners who praise her for exuding poise, resilience and a moral compass as she became a feminist icon.