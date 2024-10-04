Kensington High School Prepares Students to Be Job Ready Through SkillsUSA
Kensington High School’s SkillsUSA, Art at Kings Oaks, Bocce & more!
Next on You Oughta Know, learn how some Kensington students are preparing for bright futures in the skilled trades. Find out what parents should know about tween skin care. Get a sneak peek at the Art at Kings Oaks. Discover a South Philly bocce league that’s bringing people together. Meet the man behind KP’s Fine Meats. Catch Patrick Stoner’s Flicks with the children of the late Christoper Reeve.
