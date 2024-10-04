    Kensington High School Prepares Students to Be Job Ready Through SkillsUSA

    Kensington High School’s SkillsUSA, Art at Kings Oaks, Bocce & more!

    Air Date: October 4, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, learn how some Kensington students are preparing for bright futures in the skilled trades. Find out what parents should know about tween skin care. Get a sneak peek at the Art at Kings Oaks. Discover a South Philly bocce league that’s bringing people together. Meet the man behind KP’s Fine Meats. Catch Patrick Stoner’s Flicks with the children of the late Christoper Reeve.

