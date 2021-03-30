Keith Chasin (from the Triple T’s)

“Sweet Suite”

Keith Chasin originally recorded the song “Sweet Suite”, with The Triple T’s on their first album, “The Triple T’s Were Here”, released in September of 2020 (Available on Bandcamp and Spotify). This song is all about feeling good and grooving out, and Keith thinks we could all use a little bit of that as the pandemic continues on.



Keith doesn’t own every instrument, so he had to make due with what he had around his apartment (creating his new favorite instruments “Gallon Bottle of Vinegar with Big Spoon” and “Coin Jar with Tablespoon”).

The Triple T’s are a fusion trio based in Philadelphia. Born out of Temple University, they formed with a single goal: to create original music that was unlike anything else being played in the Philadelphia music scene. With this in mind, they set forth, creating an eclectic book of numerous original compositions and original arrangements of music from disparate genres such as pop, folk, rock, and progressive music as vehicles for improvisation. During their time together, they have had the opportunity to perform for audiences throughout the US, as well as perform at Philadelphia venues like World Cafe Live, Bourbon and Branch, Chris’ Jazz Cafe, and numerous others. In addition, they have released their first album, “The Triple T’s Were Here” after years of gigging, featuring their favorite songs that they have played together over the years. The Triple T’s are Keith Chasin on keys, Pat Oberstaedt on bass, Jon Tomaro on drums, featuring special guest Andrew Carson on vocals and assorted instruments.