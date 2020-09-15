“Reverie”

Katie Barbato performs her song “Reverie” off her latest release “Long Night Moon” produced by Brett William Kull (Grey Eye Glances) with special guest, the Rise Twain Band.

Katie is a regularly featured artist on WXPN and a 3 time International Songwriting Competition finalist. She writes for TV and film, and her song “Magical Ending” was recently featured on the Netflix series drama “Yankee”. She composed the theme song for the movie “Sugar” starring Shenae Grimes and Marshall Allman.

Katie is currently in the studio recording her 10th release “The Trail of Us” with producer, engineer, and multi -instrumentalist Brett William Kull.