“Sunset Blvd.”

California guitarist and guitar journalist Jude Gold has been playing lead guitar for iconic San Francisco rock band Jefferson Starship since 2012. Jude also hosts a popular guitar podcast called No Guitar Is Safe, in which he plugs in, jams, and talks shop with some of the world’s most respected guitarists. To hear Jude in action, be sure to check out Jefferson Starship’s new album, “Mother of the Sun,” which comes out in June of this year — or, watch Jude’s new music video, “Sunset Blvd” — a psychedelic, instrumental odyssey down one of the world’s most famous roads.