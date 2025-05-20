Why are Gen Zers having so much trouble finding work?
College grads are having trouble finding work. Unemployment for young people is higher than the overall population, and some economists predict worse times are ahead.Listen 52:00
The job market is tough for young people, including recent college grads. Unemployment for this group has reached 5.8%, up from 4.6% just a few months ago. And all this is coming at a time of increased economic uncertainty and when the Trump administration is restarting student loan collection.
Many economists predict a Gen Z job recession. But what’s causing the tight labor market? Is AI stealing entry-level jobs, are aging workers refusing to retire or are federal agency cuts to blame? And what impact will extended joblessness or underemployment, taking a job you are overqualified for, have on this generation?
In this episode, we want to hear from Generation Z job hunters and if you’ve landed a job. Also, parents and grandparents…are you worried about the young people in your life finding work?
Guests:
Guy Berger – Director of Economic Research, The Burning Glass Institute
Mike Robinson – Director of the Community Hiring Initiative at Temple University
