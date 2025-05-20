Why are Gen Zers having so much trouble finding work?

The job market is tough for young people, including recent college grads. Unemployment for this group has reached 5.8%, up from 4.6% just a few months ago. And all this is coming at a time of increased economic uncertainty and when the Trump administration is restarting student loan collection.

Many economists predict a Gen Z job recession. But what’s causing the tight labor market? Is AI stealing entry-level jobs, are aging workers refusing to retire or are federal agency cuts to blame? And what impact will extended joblessness or underemployment, taking a job you are overqualified for, have on this generation?

In this episode, we want to hear from Generation Z job hunters and if you’ve landed a job. Also, parents and grandparents…are you worried about the young people in your life finding work?

Guests:

Guy Berger – Director of Economic Research, The Burning Glass Institute

Mike Robinson – Director of the Community Hiring Initiative at Temple University