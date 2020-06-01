“Towers and Kivas”

Jill Haley is an oboist/pianist who composes music about our National Parks. She has been invited to be an Artist in Residence at 4 National Parks: Mesa Verde, Badlands, Glacier, Wrangell/St. Elias, and 1 National Monument: Bandelier.

Jill lives in the Park for a few weeks and composes music about images that inspire her. At the end of the residency she presents a concert of the new music in the Park. Upon returning home she records the music and releases it as both a CD and digitally. Her music is heard worldwide on music stations and streaming services. She also puts together a video of images that inspired the compositions and presents the program in a concert format with video. She has shared this program at music festivals, National Parks and concert series.

Her 3rd release, Mesa Verde Soundscapes, won Best Piano Album with Instrumentation from Zone Music Reporter, an organization that tracks international airplay of instrumental music. A resident of Reading, PA, she also has performed in the Philadelphia area for many years with the trio of 2 guitars and oboe, ONE ALTERNATIVE. This is an oboe/guitar duet about the Ancestral Puebloan sites in Mesa Verde National Park, written by Jill when she was an Artist in Residence at the Park.