Isaiah Saranow | Composition Written Destiny
Composer Isaiah Saranow emerges as a bold new voice at Curtis.
In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, meet composer and multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Saranow. With a strong foundation in piano and violin, he has quickly emerged as a compelling voice in classical composition. At the Curtis Institute of Music, his work has been performed by the Curtis Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
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