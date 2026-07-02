    Isaiah Saranow | Composition Written Destiny

    Composer Isaiah Saranow emerges as a bold new voice at Curtis.

    Air Date: July 2, 2026

    In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, meet composer and multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Saranow. With a strong foundation in piano and violin, he has quickly emerged as a compelling voice in classical composition. At the Curtis Institute of Music, his work has been performed by the Curtis Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

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